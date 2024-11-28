River paradise has now been brutally “mutilated”

Activists locate "environmental atrocity"

Outraged, Dr. Erhard Kraus, deputy chairman of the "Lanius Research Association", rushed to the site of the willow slaughter. Presumably, neither the landowner, the Republic of Austria, nor the Lower Austrian hydraulic engineering department and certainly not the fisheries department had given their consent. "This devastation in the European nature reserve - in the middle of the riverbed, among other places - is ecologically irresponsible and would also have required a permit under nature conservation law," criticizes Kraus. A fellow campaigner shouts his anger at the "environmental atrocity" even louder and more clearly into the quiet floodplain: "This is wood theft by the woodchip mafia!"