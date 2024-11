ATACMS attack: Moscow confirms hit

According to the report, the first attack was carried out on Saturday with five ATACMS missiles on a position of the S-400 air defense complex. Only three missiles were destroyed, two reached their target, injuring personnel and damaging a radar station, according to the ministry. In another attack on an airfield, seven of the eight ATACMS missiles were shot down. Two soldiers were injured and damage was caused to the infrastructure. It is extremely unusual for Moscow to admit to hits on its own military objects by Ukrainian attacks.