Eva Hammerer:
“President lacked an objective view”
Chairwoman of the Control Committee Eva Hammerer (Greens) blows the whistle on Harald Sonderegger and the Wirtschaftsbund. In her new role, she will also keep a close eye on the government, she announced.
Eva Hammerer was unanimously elected chairwoman of the Vorarlberg state parliament's control committee. Reinhold Einwallner, who had also expressed an interest in these tasks, will take on the deputy role. "I will put my heart and soul into this task," Hammerer announced on Monday. In her new role, she will campaign for a fairer culture of debate in parliament, for stronger parliamentary control rights and for a complete and clean investigation into corruption scandals and machinations.
Hammerer emphasized the importance of the neutral role of the President of Parliament for a culture of fair debate, who should chair meetings according to objective criteria. However, Harald Sonderegger had already failed to maintain an objective view in his role on several occasions. "The Greens will therefore keep a close eye on him," she announced.
Strengthen control rights
The Wirtschaftsbund scandal and the allegations of corruption against former provincial governor Rüdisser make it clear how necessary an effective parliamentary right of investigation is. The provincial government had made no plans in this regard, which meant that even more pressure was needed from the opposition. "I am counting on the new governor Christoph Bitschi, who has vehemently campaigned in the opposition for the strengthening of control rights. We will launch corresponding initiatives," Hammerer announced.
As Chairwoman of the Control Committee, she will play an active role and make full use of the scope provided. As an example, she mentioned the possibility of convening her own committees if the chairwoman deems it necessary - members of the government would then also have to answer questions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
