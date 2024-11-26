“President lacked an objective view”

Strengthen control rights

The Wirtschaftsbund scandal and the allegations of corruption against former provincial governor Rüdisser make it clear how necessary an effective parliamentary right of investigation is. The provincial government had made no plans in this regard, which meant that even more pressure was needed from the opposition. "I am counting on the new governor Christoph Bitschi, who has vehemently campaigned in the opposition for the strengthening of control rights. We will launch corresponding initiatives," Hammerer announced.