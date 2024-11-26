Salaries rise by 4 percent despite recession

"We were able to secure more money for stand-ins and also achieve a better classification for colleagues in administration," said Michaela Guglberger, negotiator for the vida trade union, according to the press release. The large flexibility supplement will rise to 50 euros, while the small flexibility supplement will increase to 25 euros. Furthermore, the job groups for administrative staff have been improved and the supplementary collective agreement for the care allowance has been extended until the end of 2025. Social security was agreed for childminders.