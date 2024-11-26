Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Municipal finances

Burgenland’s municipalities are up to their necks in water

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 09:00

The federal budget deficit is also affecting Burgenland. There will be around 1.1 million euros less for the municipalities in the coming year 

0 Kommentare

The financial situation of the municipalities is serious. In Burgenland, a third of the 171 municipalities are expected to be run-down municipalities by 2025. According to the heads of local authorities, inflation, personnel costs and the levy burden are the main reasons for the financial shortfall. Politically, the waters are running high.

Failed waste deal and 22 million euro additional claim 
The waste deal that fell through due to the ÖVP, which would have brought municipalities 38 million euros in the first year alone, already caused discussions at the beginning of the year. In the summer, a dispute then flared up between the SPÖ and ÖVP over the retroactive settlement of the hospital levy. The outstanding amounts of 22 million euros will now be withheld by the state over three years from the July revenue shares - after failing to do so for 22 years.

Association of municipalities warns of dramatic situation
All money that the municipalities are missing. The ÖVP Association of Municipalities therefore speaks of a dramatic situation. A look at the revenue shares also shows this. While Burgenland and its municipalities will receive around 346 million euros (+2.9 percent) from the federal government this year, the forecast for 2025 shows a shortfall of 1.1 million euros (0.3 percent). In the case of the municipality of Edelstal, this even means that after deducting all taxes, the municipality would still have to transfer 1,300 euros to the state.

Scapegoat and black Peter
While the SPÖ sees the ÖVP-Greens federal government as the scapegoat for the financial shortfall, the Turks are pinning the blame on the state. Municipalities are being "bled dry" while the state continues to make purchases, criticizes ÖVP chairman Christian Sagartz, who once again calls for the state levy to be stopped.

Provincial parliament passes municipal fund law
At 7.6 percent, Burgenland levies the lowest per capita levy in a state comparison. "We are not leaving our municipalities in the lurch," said Eisenkopf. Numerous measures have been taken to compensate for the omissions of the federal government and support municipalities like no other federal state, the Deputy Governor refers to the recently presented rescue package for municipalities. Around 15 to 20 municipalities could be entitled to this. The associated law is to be passed by the state parliament in December.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf