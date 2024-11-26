Burgenland’s municipalities are up to their necks in water

Failed waste deal and 22 million euro additional claim

The waste deal that fell through due to the ÖVP, which would have brought municipalities 38 million euros in the first year alone, already caused discussions at the beginning of the year. In the summer, a dispute then flared up between the SPÖ and ÖVP over the retroactive settlement of the hospital levy. The outstanding amounts of 22 million euros will now be withheld by the state over three years from the July revenue shares - after failing to do so for 22 years.