Empty goal! VSV is urgently looking for a keeper

Super-GAU in the VSV goal: The oldest goalkeeping duo in the league is injured. "JP" Lamoureux will miss at least a month with adductor problems, Rene Swette has been out since the start of the season - and backup Lukas Moser lacks experience. The team therefore wants to present a replacement quickly. The KAC is worried about Johannes Bischofberger's health - he recently received a check to the head.
Now there's fire on the roof! VSV goalie "JP" Lamoureux will be out for at least a month with the adductor injury he suffered in the 6-0 loss in Innsbruck. Backup Rene Swette (knee surgery) has also been missing since the start of the season. So the Eagles are facing a serious goalie problem - which is absolutely home-made!
With the 40-year-old "JP" (with 18 games the most of all league goalies!) and the 36-year-old Swette (is back in training, but has far too little ice time!), VSV has by far the oldest goalie duo in the league. It was only a matter of time before one of them needed a break or got injured - now the "worst case" has happened.
"Rene was on the verge of a comeback several times, but kept having setbacks. If we had known that he would be out for so long, we would have reacted sooner - the uncertainty was a problem," admits coach Tray Tuomie, who had recently praised "three-man" keeper Lukas Moser.
Tuomie: "We have several options"
In one of the most important phases of the season with three games a week, a real "one" is needed - otherwise the play-off dream is probably over. "You can't put this burden on Luki Moser's shoulders alone - we will act and have several options," says Tuomie.
Meaning: A short-term replacement for "JP" must be found - if possible for Wednesday's game against Bolzano. "We will do something - sooner rather than later," says sporting director Gerald Rauchenwald. Former Eagle Ali Schmidt from partner club Kitzbühel (no game tomorrow in the Alps League!) is a hot topic. Olivier Roy, who was thrown out of Pustertal last year, is also being linked with Villach.
The team did not train again until Tuesday, having been given a day off after the long trips to Innsbruck and Linz. Whether Chase Pearson (head) will be back will be decided at short notice today.
Matt Fraser was already the KAC's top scorer in pre-season with 28 goals - he was only beaten by Owre (Vorarlberg/37) in the league. And thanks to his first triple for the Red Jackets in the 6:4 win against Pustertal, he has now also caught up with the top scorers. Together with team-mate From, Gennaro (Asiago), Findlay (Pustertal) and Lebler (Linz), he is in first place with ten goals. After 15 (!) braces for the KAC, he has now added another: "This is certainly special for me, a triple pack is very rare."
However, the Canadian is not the typical goal-scorer who whistles on defense. Fraser is usually one of the first backwards, checks hard and puts his bones on the line in front of the opposing goal: "Sure, you take a lot of hits - but it's my job to dig in front." Of course, he wants to do that again tomorrow in Innsbruck.
Bischofberger got a check on the head
Hope is the name of the game for his colleague Johannes Bischofberger. The 30-year-old was hit hard in the head from behind by Pustertal's Traversa (who got off without a ban!) and then had to leave the ice. The initial examinations were okay - but with "Bischi's" history (almost a year and a half break due to recurring headaches!), we'll have to wait and see. The Vorarlberger will be examined again today.
