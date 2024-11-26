Empty goal! VSV is urgently looking for a keeper

Matt Fraser was already the KAC's top scorer in pre-season with 28 goals - he was only beaten by Owre (Vorarlberg/37) in the league. And thanks to his first triple for the Red Jackets in the 6:4 win against Pustertal, he has now also caught up with the top scorers. Together with team-mate From, Gennaro (Asiago), Findlay (Pustertal) and Lebler (Linz), he is in first place with ten goals. After 15 (!) braces for the KAC, he has now added another: "This is certainly special for me, a triple pack is very rare."