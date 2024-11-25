Forum
Actions against racism: which ones make sense?
There are many campaigns against racism and have been for some time. Just recently, there was once again a rumble on the Internet when Bob Geldof and his Band Aid campaign were accused of racism. One wonders: is the uproar justified and what actions against racism make sense?
For almost 40 years, the radio has been playing "Do They Know It's Christmas" to coincide with the festive season. The most renowned representatives of the music industry came together to collect donations for people suffering from hunger in Africa. What started out as a good idea and continued quite successfully is now said to be racist. There is now talk of "white saviorism" and that a negative image of Africa is being painted.
Fear of uprooting
Other recent examples include the renaming of streets that are still reminiscent of the Nazi era. In some cases, people feel "uprooted" by these actions by politicians. While the city of Salzburg decided in this case to hang additional plaques on streets with Nazi-infested names in order to educate people, this still doesn't go far enough for some.
What do you think after the furor over associations such as "Band-Aid" and their popular Christmas song? Do you think it's justified or do you possibly see it differently? What is your opinion on the renaming of streets or squares with a bad reputation? What do you generally think of campaigns against racism and hatred? Which ones do you think make sense and which ones are unnecessary? We look forward to hearing your opinion in the comments!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.