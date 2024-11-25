Uproar in England
Kane thinks it’s a “disgrace”, Mikel Arteta counters
Harry Kane does not approve of the fact that a total of nine players have recently withdrawn from the England national team, even calling it a "disgrace". Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta fired back on Sunday.
"It's a disgrace. I don't like it if I'm completely honest. I think England comes before everything else. England comes before the club," Kane had criticized his team-mates during the two Nations League games against Greece (3-0) and Ireland (5-0).
"Can gladly send an x-ray"
With key players such as Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold unavailable, as well as Arsenal stars Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, their coach was asked about Kane's accusations after the 3-0 win over Nottingham. "We are happy to send an x-ray. The communication between our medical department and the England national team was clear at all times," said Arteta, addressing Saka.
Although the winger was back on the pitch against the "Tricky Trees" and even scored in the 15th minute to make it 1-0 in the meantime, it had been unthinkable for him to play in the days before. "He couldn't do anything. He needed time to recover. He did a training session during the international break," explained his coach. Rice, on the other hand, remained on the bench for the entire match - it is quite possible that Arteta wanted to rest his star six-man for the Champions League match against Sporting on Tuesday.
