Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Uproar in England

Kane thinks it’s a “disgrace”, Mikel Arteta counters

Nachrichten
25.11.2024 09:35

Harry Kane does not approve of the fact that a total of nine players have recently withdrawn from the England national team, even calling it a "disgrace". Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta fired back on Sunday.

0 Kommentare

"It's a disgrace. I don't like it if I'm completely honest. I think England comes before everything else. England comes before the club," Kane had criticized his team-mates during the two Nations League games against Greece (3-0) and Ireland (5-0).

"Can gladly send an x-ray"
With key players such as Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold unavailable, as well as Arsenal stars Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, their coach was asked about Kane's accusations after the 3-0 win over Nottingham. "We are happy to send an x-ray. The communication between our medical department and the England national team was clear at all times," said Arteta, addressing Saka.

Bukayo Saka scored to make it 1:0. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Bukayo Saka scored to make it 1:0.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Although the winger was back on the pitch against the "Tricky Trees" and even scored in the 15th minute to make it 1-0 in the meantime, it had been unthinkable for him to play in the days before. "He couldn't do anything. He needed time to recover. He did a training session during the international break," explained his coach. Rice, on the other hand, remained on the bench for the entire match - it is quite possible that Arteta wanted to rest his star six-man for the Champions League match against Sporting on Tuesday. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf