Kane thinks it’s a “disgrace”, Mikel Arteta counters

Although the winger was back on the pitch against the "Tricky Trees" and even scored in the 15th minute to make it 1-0 in the meantime, it had been unthinkable for him to play in the days before. "He couldn't do anything. He needed time to recover. He did a training session during the international break," explained his coach. Rice, on the other hand, remained on the bench for the entire match - it is quite possible that Arteta wanted to rest his star six-man for the Champions League match against Sporting on Tuesday.