Winter fun
Win a family vacation at Europa-Park
A winter dream for the whole family! Krone.at is giving away 2 packages for 4 people each, consisting of 2 nights in one of the magically decorated 4-star (superior) hotels at the Europa-Park Adventure Resort. In addition, there is free admission to Europa-Park for two days and a day ticket for the spectacular Rulantica water world - the perfect Christmas present for adventure-seekers of all ages.
Europa-Park transforms into a true fairytale land in winter. From November 30, 2024 to January 12, 2025, Germany's largest theme park welcomes its visitors with a magical winter wonderland. Over 3,000 snow-covered fir trees, twinkling lights and Christmas decorations create an atmosphere that enchants young and old alike.
The 17 European themed areas invite you to discover the diversity of Europe. Whether it's a speedy ride on the new "Voltron Nevera" roller coaster in the Croatian themed area, the breathtaking views from the "Bellevue" Ferris wheel in the Portuguese area or classic family fun on the "Alpenexpress Enzian" ride - there is something for everyone here. For younger visitors, Europa-Park offers winter highlights such as the "WinterWunderWelt", a children's ski school and a large ice skating rink. Santa Claus is also on site and awaits the children's wish lists in the lovingly decorated "Himmelspforten" post office.
Another highlight are the impressive shows that have been specially designed for the winter season. Whether it's the ice show "Surpr'Ice", the Winter Circus Revue or the daily light show "Miraculeaux" on the facade of the "Eurosat - CanCan Coaster" - these productions offer the best entertainment and a Christmassy atmosphere. After an eventful day, the winter-decorated restaurants and Christmas markets in the park invite you to fortify yourself with savory or sweet treats.
Rulantica: adventure and relaxation for the whole family
In addition to Europa-Park, the Rulantica water world attracts visitors with a unique offer that provides unforgettable moments, especially in winter. Numerous themed areas and attractions such as the speed slide "Vikingløp", the lazy river "Snorri's Saga" or the interactive water carousel "Tønnevirvel" guarantee fun and adventure for all ages. Children can playfully discover the Nordic theme world in "Trølldal", while teenagers and adults can let off steam on the slides or swimming.
Germany's biggest leisure adventure
Europa-Park, located in Rust near Freiburg im Breisgau, is Germany's largest theme park and offers a fascinating world of adventure for visitors of all ages. With over 100 attractions and shows spread across 15 European themed areas, the park promises an incomparable experience. Further information about Europa-Park can be found HERE.
Those looking to relax after an exciting day will find what they are looking for in the exclusive "Hyggedal" sauna area. Comfortable loungers, saunas and a steam bath await you on 1,000 m². For extra luxury, guests can book the private "Rulantica Svits", which offer a unique experience with a sauna, lounge area and panoramic windows. Food and drink are also catered for: visitors can enjoy everything from pizza and pasta to creative cocktails in a total of eleven restaurants and bars.
Take part and win
In keeping with the upcoming Christmas season, krone.at is now giving away not one but two vacation packages for 4 people. Each of these packages includes the following:
- 2 nights for 4 people in one of the 4-star (superior) hotels incl. breakfast
- Admission to the Europapark on two days and
- admission to the Rulantica water world
Simply complete the form below by the closing date of December 10, 09:00 and you will be entered into the prize draw.
Want to double your chance of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the "Guten Morgen" newsletter and all those who subscribe by the closing date. All participating subscribers will have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
