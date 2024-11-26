Win a family vacation at Europa-Park

The 17 European themed areas invite you to discover the diversity of Europe. Whether it's a speedy ride on the new "Voltron Nevera" roller coaster in the Croatian themed area, the breathtaking views from the "Bellevue" Ferris wheel in the Portuguese area or classic family fun on the "Alpenexpress Enzian" ride - there is something for everyone here. For younger visitors, Europa-Park offers winter highlights such as the "WinterWunderWelt", a children's ski school and a large ice skating rink. Santa Claus is also on site and awaits the children's wish lists in the lovingly decorated "Himmelspforten" post office.