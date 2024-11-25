Kick-off in Pitztal
47 hundredths short of a duel with the number 1
Thanks to successful crowdfunding, ski cross racer Anna-Lena Voplakal fulfilled her dream of preparing for the season with the ÖSV support group. The 19-year-old from Vorarlberg has now completed her first two races of the season on the Pitztal Glacier - including against the reigning overall World Cup winner.
"It's a feast for the eyes when you can watch skiers like Marielle Thompson or Hannah Schmidt and watch others do the same," enthused Vorarlberg ski cross newcomer Anna-Lena Voplakal.
The 19-year-old started her first full season with two FIS races in Pitztal on Friday and Saturday. The Dornbirn-based athlete finished in 20th place on Friday, when only the qualifying race was held due to the weather, at the very competitive events - including the Canadian A-team with overall World Cup winner Thompson.
Start element as a "spoilsport"
On Saturday, Anna-Lena missed out on the final heat of the best 16 in 17th place by just 0.47 seconds - and thus also a quarter-final duel with Thompson, the current world number one. "After being sick in bed for a week recently, I simply lacked a bit of strength at times," said the Kästle skier. "I also struggled with the third element at the start, especially on Friday. However, I gave it my all and that's important."
Sweden is waiting for Anna-Lena
Voplakal can take the next steps in her development in December. She can take part in the FIS Women's Development Camp in Idre Fjäll, Sweden.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
