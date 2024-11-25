Manthey kit for GT3 RS
You get a new Porsche for the extra charge!
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is one of the best production sports cars on the Nordschleife, but it is not the fastest. This is now set to change - with the Manthey kit for around 100,000 euros.
Even though the record holder, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, has over 200 hp more, the people in Zuffenhausen and Weissach won't really like the fact that the Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992) takes a good second longer to lap the Nordschleife.
Now Porsche is offering a Manthey kit for the current 911 GT3 RS for even better performance on circuits. The kit provides a further significant increase in downforce and, as a result, higher cornering speeds. The suspension has been specially adapted for use on circuits and the brakes have been optimized for the particularly high demands of trackdays.
More than a ton of downforce at 285 km/h
The aerodynamic components catch the eye at first glance. The front lip with a new wing profile has been significantly enlarged and is suspended from CfK reinforcement elements. Together with redesigned wheel arch gurneys and two flaps on each side of the front bumper, it provides increased downforce on the front axle.
The rear window is replaced by a 25% lighter cover made of CFRP, on which a Shark fin, also made of CFRP, is mounted, which - derived from the sports car world championship-winning 963 - increases cornering stability. In conjunction with six additional roof fins, it also diverts the warm exhaust air from the front radiator to the outside, thus ensuring cooler process air at the rear even under extreme operating conditions.
The split DRS wing blade made of CfK, in conjunction with enlarged and reshaped wing end plates, increases downforce on the rear axle. The significantly wider rear diffuser with longer CFRP fins also increases downforce without increasing drag.
The CfK wheel fairings (Aerodiscs) reduce drag and complete the interplay of all aerodynamic components to optimize the airflow and thus maximize overall efficiency. Overall, downforce increases significantly with the same drag. At 285 km/h, the 911 GT3 RS with the Manthey kit produces over 1000 kilograms of total downforce. This ensures higher speeds, especially in medium-fast and fast bends, and the best possible vehicle stability.
Semi-active coilover suspension
The spring rates of the semi-active coilover suspension have been adapted to the higher downforce values. The spring rates have been increased by 30 percent on the front axle and 15 percent on the rear axle. Four wheel and three body acceleration sensors, in conjunction with a newly developed control unit, automatically ensure extremely fast and even more precise damper tuning. The new shock absorbers work with two separate valves each for compression and rebound and are controlled independently of each other.
This ensures precise adaptation to changing driving situations and road conditions in order to maximize driving stability on the racetrack. Depending on the driving mode (Normal, Sport, Track), different parameter sets are available for different basic damper settings. In Track mode, the basic setup can also be manually adjusted to personal preferences using the rotary controls on the steering wheel.
Racing brake pads specially optimized for track days
The brake components of the Manthey kit are tailored to the requirements of circuit racing. The brake line set with steel coating ensures even more direct pedal feedback and the associated faster reaction time. Optional racing brake pads are available for vehicles with a ceramic brake system (PCCB).
The new Manthey kit was developed in close cooperation between the Porsche Development Center in Weissach and the Manthey engineers in Meuspath. It is sold via the Porsche Centers. Available to order now from 92,299 euros plus installation costs. And plus extras such as special Manthey features. The factory warranty of the 911 GT3 RS remains intact.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
