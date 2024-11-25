You get a new Porsche for the extra charge!

Semi-active coilover suspension

The spring rates of the semi-active coilover suspension have been adapted to the higher downforce values. The spring rates have been increased by 30 percent on the front axle and 15 percent on the rear axle. Four wheel and three body acceleration sensors, in conjunction with a newly developed control unit, automatically ensure extremely fast and even more precise damper tuning. The new shock absorbers work with two separate valves each for compression and rebound and are controlled independently of each other.