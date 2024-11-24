How the ÖVP snatched a city councillor from the Neos

Camp changed, function as financial expert retained

But now the surprise: the former leader of Neos Mistelbach defected to the ÖVP last Thursday. Not least because of his economics degree, however, he will continue to work as a financial councillor. There are whispers that Mistelbach's ÖVP mayor Erich Stubenvoll has not made a bad "deal", especially as the finances of the district capital are not really at their best and an expert would be in the right position here in future. Now the forces would be better pooled.