Keeps "black" in power

How the ÖVP snatched a city councillor from the Neos

Nachrichten
24.11.2024 17:59

In the end, the bombshell has hit: the now ex-leader of the Neos Mistelbach has defected to the ÖVP. In his function as the only Neos councillor, he was already working for the finance department anyway - and he will continue to do so.

For the Neos themselves, it was actually a predictable factor: "I already made it clear to Indra Collini this February that I would no longer be available for the next election," says Leo Holy. "I'm sorry - but the party would have had enough time to react and reposition itself."

Camp changed, function as financial expert retained
But now the surprise: the former leader of Neos Mistelbach defected to the ÖVP last Thursday. Not least because of his economics degree, however, he will continue to work as a financial councillor. There are whispers that Mistelbach's ÖVP mayor Erich Stubenvoll has not made a bad "deal", especially as the finances of the district capital are not really at their best and an expert would be in the right position here in future. Now the forces would be better pooled.

Insiders had seen the signs - but didn't expect it
Of course, the change was not entirely surprising - at least for anyone who knows the protagonists: Stubenvoll and Holy went to school together and are also active in two sports clubs. The City Councillor for Finance has often been in line with the ÖVP in previous decisions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Leisser
Andreas Leisser
