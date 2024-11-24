6 months of weight loss coaching: What really sticks?

Looking back on the first four months

When I started coaching with Laurenz Staindl in January, I was full of curiosity, but also doubts. The start was characterized by the challenge of establishing new routines. The first month in particular required a lot of discipline, as I had to get used to regular training and a change in diet. However, Laurenz's plans were so structured and easy to follow that I quickly noticed progress. I was particularly enthusiastic about training with my own weight and dumbbells right from the start - it was surprisingly effective and easy to integrate into my everyday life.