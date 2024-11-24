krone.at self-test
6 months of weight loss coaching: What really sticks?
Losing weight without sweating in the gym for hours on end and making tedious dietary sacrifices? krone.at wanted to find out and carried out a six-month self-test. Find out how I fared in the fifth and sixth months with professional weight loss expert Laurenz Staindl - and what my final conclusions were - in our multi-part series on weight loss coaching.
At the age of 44, I set myself the challenge of making lasting improvements to my life at the beginning of 2024. After years of unsuccessful attempts to get my excess weight and lack of fitness under control, I decided to work with weight loss coach Laurenz Staindl, as described in parts 1 and 2 of this series.
The goal was clear: I wanted to be sustainably healthy and fit by my 45th birthday - and stay that way. Laurenz, known from the TV show "Ninja Warrior", has already helped over 200 people achieve their fitness goals and I was determined to be one of them.
Looking back on the first four months
When I started coaching with Laurenz Staindl in January, I was full of curiosity, but also doubts. The start was characterized by the challenge of establishing new routines. The first month in particular required a lot of discipline, as I had to get used to regular training and a change in diet. However, Laurenz's plans were so structured and easy to follow that I quickly noticed progress. I was particularly enthusiastic about training with my own weight and dumbbells right from the start - it was surprisingly effective and easy to integrate into my everyday life.
There was already a noticeable change in months two to four. I not only lost weight, but also gained energy and self-confidence. The regular discussions with Laurenz helped me to stay motivated and keep going even during stressful phases.
In particular, the discussion about eating habits and the conscious approach to food had a lasting impact on me. It made me realize that healthy eating does not mean doing without, but is a conscious decision for my well-being. Step by step, these new habits became an integral part of my life - an important milestone on the path to long-term change.
Months 5 and 6: Long-term and body control
The end of the sixth month of my self-test under the guidance of weight loss coach Laurenz Staindl marks the end of a chapter that has profoundly changed me not only physically but also mentally. Two central goals were the focus of this phase: longevity and body control. Looking back, I can say that I not only made progress during these months, but also gained valuable insights that have had a lasting impact on my life.
Motivation: the mental key to success
The months of May and June showed me once and for all how much the mind determines success and failure. Even though I train physically, mental strength is the real foundation. At the beginning of June, after an intensive business trip, I fell ill and had to take a two-week break from training. But instead of letting this discourage me, I was determined to get back into it consistently once I had recovered - and I did.
This showed how important the regular talks with Laurenz are. His coaching goes far beyond training plans and nutrition tips. He helps me to stay focused even in stressful moments. Breathwork, i.e. targeted breathing exercises, is a newly introduced method that has particularly helped me during this phase. This technique not only increases the oxygen supply in my blood, but also helps to reduce stress and center me in everyday life.
The realization that motivation is not permanent euphoria, but a combination of discipline, small successes and the right mindset, has given me a new perspective on achieving goals.
Nutrition: healthy routines that stick
Even after six months, I still stick to the nutritional guidelines that I worked out with Laurenz. This means that I am no longer consciously "on a diet", but have made a permanent change. I eat a balanced combination of vegetables, protein-rich foods and two to three types of fresh fruit every day.
Drinking enough water remains an important part of this - at least two liters a day, often more, especially after intensive training sessions. It's not about perfection, but about the long term. I have learned that indulgence is allowed as long as it is done consciously and in moderation. Laurenz has taught me to recognize and avoid the difference between controlled "cheat moments" and thoughtless "cheating".
Time management: the excuse of not having enough time
One point that comes up again and again - whether in comments, here on krone.at about my self-test or in personal conversations - is the supposed lack of time. Many people believe that they don't have enough time for coaching, training or implementing a change in diet. But after six months, I can say that this is a self-deception.
I myself have juggled work stress, travel and personal commitments and still found ways to integrate training and nutrition into my everyday life with Laurenz's support. The key lies in prioritizing: if something is important, you make time for it. And this invested time pays off. The positive effects on physical and mental well-being are unmistakable and improve not only your own life, but also your relationships with others and your professional performance.
Progress and success: more than just weight loss
At the end of the six months, I weigh 75 kilograms - so I have reached my initial target weight. But the real success goes far beyond that. The progress photos show a defined body image, with visible muscles and the beginnings of a six-pack that I could never have imagined. But what is even more important: I feel comfortable in my body and have regained control.
One of the biggest lessons I've learned thanks to Laurenz is that it's better to consistently perform at 70 to 80% and stick with it in the long term, rather than giving 100% in the short term and then falling back into old patterns.
A conclusion with perspective
Coaching with Laurenz Staindl has shown me that sustainable change does not happen overnight, but is achieved through a holistic approach of exercise, nutrition and mental strength. The long term is what really counts - not quick success.
For me, the coming period will continue to focus on building muscle and refining my new routines. What remains is an important realization: every change begins with the first step - and the belief that you can do it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.