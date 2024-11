Red Cross expands free social support

"Success stories encourage us"

On behalf of their colleagues, the team at the Red Cross district office in Neusiedl am See says: "Time and again, we realize how important it is not only to offer quick solutions, but also to show long-term perspectives." One particular experience was supporting a single mother from a migrant background who found a job as a nursing assistant in a hospital thanks to the further training and support advice. "Success stories like this encourage us in our commitment."