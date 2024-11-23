Four dealers caught
Police dog “Poko” sniffed out drug stashes
Police officers from Gratwein tracked down a total of four suspects aged between 28 and 67. They are alleged to have grown and sold cannabis in their shared flat. Police dog "Poko" is the hero of the story - he sniffed out several hiding places in the apartment.
The investigation by the Gratwein police station began in October of this year when a father filed a complaint out of concern for his adult son. The 40-year-old became a danger to himself through his drug use - he even had to be rescued from his apartment due to a medical emergency.
As a result, the police found 120 grams of cannabis at his home - and a 36-year-old man from the district of Graz-Umgebung came into focus as his supplier. The suspicion was quickly confirmed: A conspicuously high electricity consumption was observed in his detached house. The real surprise, however, was a house search.
Hidden items even in the wooden floor
In the course of this, drug-sniffing dog "Poko" became the hero of the investigation. Together with his handler Claudia Silgener, the four-year-old Belgian shepherd was able to sniff out several drug stashes in the 36-year-old's house: among other things, they found hidden and sealed cans of cannabis in the closet and paper envelopes containing narcotics hidden between plastic bags.
The success in finding a stash of narcotics that was not visible to the naked eye was a particular source of joy. This stash in the wooden floor under a carpet and a shelf would probably have remained undiscovered without the police dog's repeated alerts. In addition to a total of 3.5 kilograms of cannabis, police officers also discovered a used "grow tent" in the attic and a plantation in the cellar that was no longer active.
In addition to the 36-year-old, his three roommates, aged between 28 and 67, are now also suspected. They are said to have set up the drug business together and will be reported to the Graz public prosecutor's office at large. The 40-year-old buyer who started the case is now undergoing medical treatment.
