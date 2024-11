Christmas peace after insolvency shock

Calculating outstanding salaries

After all, 1350 employees are affected throughout Austria and 621 in Lower Austria. "The aim is to inform the employees quickly about their rights and to calculate the outstanding salaries," explains Wieser. These claims will now be forwarded to the Insolvency Remuneration Fund, which will take over payment. The AKNÖ President emphasizes: "There is a fate behind every person affected. Christmas peace should now prevail."