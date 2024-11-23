Just a supporting character in the new Gladiator blockbuster

It's nice that there are trailers for new films on the Internet these days. It saves me going to the movies. As far as I know, this didn't exist almost a quarter of a century ago, which is why I went to the cinema to see "Gladiator", not suspecting anything bad. I spared myself that this time, because the first few seconds of the YouTube trailer already show fireballs of exploding bullets on an ancient city wall. Sorry, nothing exploded at all in Europe at the end of the second century - there was only one firearm in late antiquity, the infamous "Greek fire", but it wasn't invented until 500 years later and was used by the Eastern Roman Empire to keep enemies at sea at bay, a kind of flamethrower.