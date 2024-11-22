Instead of a Graz party, there was a Carinthian waddle

Klagenfurt's Maier made it 1:0 for the Carinthians after just four minutes following a deflected shot. Pastujovic even increased the lead to 2:0 in overtime (16'). "That was nothing. We needed a fresh start in the second period," said Lukas Haudum, shaking his head. But the turnaround did not come. Klagenfurt stood firm defensively and were extremely efficient in offense. The result? Hochegger made it 3:0 (37') for the KAC. Mursak even made it 4:0 (53'). It should have been a celebration for the 99ers. But only the guests from Klagenfurt felt like celebrating.