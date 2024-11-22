99ers lose to KAC
Instead of a Graz party, there was a Carinthian waddle
Full house at the Liebenau ice rink! 4126 fans did not want to miss the eternal battle between the Graz ice hockey cracks and the KAC. In the end, the Klagenfurt team came out on top with a clear 0:4 victory. The "Krone" mingled with the fans at the spectacle.
Luca's children's eyes lit up. Dad Patrick had once again taken his boy to the ice rink. Only this time it was different to the many times before. The ice hockey bunker in Graz was crackling again. Goosebump atmosphere. And that was even before the glass touched the ice for the first time.
The match against the KAC - it drew the crowds. Two hours before the start of the game, many more cars than usual had already arrived in the parking garage. And it wasn't just Graz license plates that were spotted. The fans came from all over Styria. There were also numerous cars from Klagenfurt.
In the canteen, the fans crowded in front of the bar. Beer and pretzels went like the legendary schnitzel sandwiches. "But we're prepared, we've got a few thousand ready," grinned one of the canteen staff as he handed another coveted roll over the counter. "The schnitzel rolls are always a must for us KAC fans. They're really delicious," emphasized Sebastian from Klagenfurt. And added: "It's part of a visit to Graz. Just like the three points."
The banter was on. Even before the game. In which the 99ers and KAC fans huddled close together in the stands. A real pack derby atmosphere, just like in the old days. Just as it should be in a healthy rivalry. The arena was fuller than it had been for years and tickets had been in high demand for weeks. In the end, the bunker was completely sold out with 4,126 visitors.
"We might even become champions"
"You can tell that things are happening again in ice hockey Graz," said season ticket holder Thomas. "Maybe we can even become champions." Everything was ready. Everything went according to plan. And apart from Nico Brunner, who had to miss out due to injury, 99ers coach Harry Lange also presented the strongest possible line-up. But then, surprisingly, the Graz cracks were struck by lightning after just a few seconds.
Klagenfurt's Maier made it 1:0 for the Carinthians after just four minutes following a deflected shot. Pastujovic even increased the lead to 2:0 in overtime (16'). "That was nothing. We needed a fresh start in the second period," said Lukas Haudum, shaking his head. But the turnaround did not come. Klagenfurt stood firm defensively and were extremely efficient in offense. The result? Hochegger made it 3:0 (37') for the KAC. Mursak even made it 4:0 (53'). It should have been a celebration for the 99ers. But only the guests from Klagenfurt felt like celebrating.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.