99ers lose to KAC

Instead of a Graz party, there was a Carinthian waddle

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 20:42

Full house at the Liebenau ice rink! 4126 fans did not want to miss the eternal battle between the Graz ice hockey cracks and the KAC. In the end, the Klagenfurt team came out on top with a clear 0:4 victory. The "Krone" mingled with the fans at the spectacle.

Luca's children's eyes lit up. Dad Patrick had once again taken his boy to the ice rink. Only this time it was different to the many times before. The ice hockey bunker in Graz was crackling again. Goosebump atmosphere. And that was even before the glass touched the ice for the first time.

Dad Patrick and son Luca enjoyed the atmosphere in the sold-out Liebenauer Bunker.
Dad Patrick and son Luca enjoyed the atmosphere in the sold-out Liebenauer Bunker.
(Bild: Christoph Kothgasser)

The match against the KAC - it drew the crowds. Two hours before the start of the game, many more cars than usual had already arrived in the parking garage. And it wasn't just Graz license plates that were spotted. The fans came from all over Styria. There were also numerous cars from Klagenfurt.

Reinhard and Uwe enjoyed a cold drink together despite the fan rivalry.
Reinhard and Uwe enjoyed a cold drink together despite the fan rivalry.
(Bild: Christoph Kothgasser)
You had to be patient when getting the drinks and snacks.
You had to be patient when getting the drinks and snacks.
(Bild: Christoph Kothgasser)
The KAC fans also enjoyed the famous schnitzel sandwiches.
The KAC fans also enjoyed the famous schnitzel sandwiches.
(Bild: Christoph Kothgasser)

In the canteen, the fans crowded in front of the bar. Beer and pretzels went like the legendary schnitzel sandwiches. "But we're prepared, we've got a few thousand ready," grinned one of the canteen staff as he handed another coveted roll over the counter. "The schnitzel rolls are always a must for us KAC fans. They're really delicious," emphasized Sebastian from Klagenfurt. And added: "It's part of a visit to Graz. Just like the three points."

Our bunker! The Graz fans marked their territory. But in the end they had nothing to celebrate.
Our bunker! The Graz fans marked their territory. But in the end they had nothing to celebrate.
(Bild: Christoph Kothgasser)

The banter was on. Even before the game. In which the 99ers and KAC fans huddled close together in the stands. A real pack derby atmosphere, just like in the old days. Just as it should be in a healthy rivalry. The arena was fuller than it had been for years and tickets had been in high demand for weeks. In the end, the bunker was completely sold out with 4,126 visitors.

"We might even become champions"
"You can tell that things are happening again in ice hockey Graz," said season ticket holder Thomas. "Maybe we can even become champions." Everything was ready. Everything went according to plan. And apart from Nico Brunner, who had to miss out due to injury, 99ers coach Harry Lange also presented the strongest possible line-up. But then, surprisingly, the Graz cracks were struck by lightning after just a few seconds.

Casey Bailey (left) and the 99ers were too harmless against the KAC.
Casey Bailey (left) and the 99ers were too harmless against the KAC.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Klagenfurt's Maier made it 1:0 for the Carinthians after just four minutes following a deflected shot. Pastujovic even increased the lead to 2:0 in overtime (16'). "That was nothing. We needed a fresh start in the second period," said Lukas Haudum, shaking his head. But the turnaround did not come. Klagenfurt stood firm defensively and were extremely efficient in offense. The result? Hochegger made it 3:0 (37') for the KAC. Mursak even made it 4:0 (53'). It should have been a celebration for the 99ers. But only the guests from Klagenfurt felt like celebrating.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kothgasser
Christoph Kothgasser
