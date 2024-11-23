Comedy in Friesach
Record: “Ladies Night” attracts thousands of spectators
The Friesach Burghofspiele's Theaterherbst has been attracting a full auditorium for years with its comedies. This year, however, the Burghofspiele was able to set an audience record - revival in January!
Long queues at the box office to get hold of a ticket - this was the picture at the Burghofspiele in Friesach over the past few weekends. "The last six performances were completely sold out," says Helmut Wachernig, Chairman of the Friesach Burghofspiele: "Unfortunately, we had to send many visitors home again, but for these guests or for those who want to see the play again, we are offering two additional play dates in January."
2500 spectators attended the Theaterherbst in Friesach
"Talk is silence and silver is gold" says Patrick Jochum, who makes the audience laugh as Kevin in the successful play alongside Hannes Grabner, Robin Reif, Dominik Schrittesser, Hermann Tranninger, Constantin Stauss-Rausch and Chiara Pichorner. As we all know, we don't talk about numbers, but the Burghofspiele can be pleased with this audience turnout: "We welcomed over 2,500 visitors. A comedy in which visitors can laugh heartily at a time when there is often not so much to laugh about," promises Wachernig.
Chippendales have competition
In brief: three unsuccessful entrepreneurs consider how they can get money quickly - because the merciless bill collector is already knocking at the door. "It's easy to get money these days - you become an influencer and take your clothes off. What do you need? Breasts or a washboard stomach," Hannes Grabner as Lukas is sure.
Without further ado, they decide to compete with the Chippendales. When Uncle Ludwig from the church choir and Kevin the school bully come along, there's not a dry eye in the house. "There were standing ovations and shouts for an encore at every single performance when the protagonists' clothes came off at the end," Wachernig promises an entertaining evening of theater. "Be quick - there is only a limited audience capacity."
Dates of the Friesacher Burghofspiele
All performances take place in the Stadtsaal Friesach. Tickets at every Ö-Ticket office.
- "The Little Witch": December 14, 15, 21, 22 and 26, each at 6 pm.
- "Ladies Night": January 18 and 19, both at 8 pm.
The little witch flies through the town hall in December
In winter, Friesach's Burghofspiele once again hosts its annual "Christmas play". The play "The Little Witch" by Otfried Preußler enchants young and young-at-heart fairy tale enthusiasts. The raven Abraxas helps the little witch to become a "good" witch so that she can dance with the other witches on Blocksberg. But what actually makes a "good" witch? Without further ado, she casts a spell on a forester, helps a little flower girl to sell more flowers and protects children from evil ruffians. Whether the little witch manages to shake a leg to the music of Matthias Ortner under the choreography of Chiara Pichorner can be seen from December 14 in the Stadtsaal Friesach.
