Record: “Ladies Night” attracts thousands of spectators

The little witch flies through the town hall in December

In winter, Friesach's Burghofspiele once again hosts its annual "Christmas play". The play "The Little Witch" by Otfried Preußler enchants young and young-at-heart fairy tale enthusiasts. The raven Abraxas helps the little witch to become a "good" witch so that she can dance with the other witches on Blocksberg. But what actually makes a "good" witch? Without further ado, she casts a spell on a forester, helps a little flower girl to sell more flowers and protects children from evil ruffians. Whether the little witch manages to shake a leg to the music of Matthias Ortner under the choreography of Chiara Pichorner can be seen from December 14 in the Stadtsaal Friesach.