E-cars in winter: This is how much the range drops

Electric car owners who have to cover longer distances curse the winter. At temperatures below freezing - and to a lesser extent above - electrically powered vehicles don't get as far. The reason for this is that the energy stored in the batteries is not only needed for propulsion, but also for heating. This is despite the fact that the batteries lose power in the cold anyway. Why this is the case, which models get particularly cold in winter and how you can increase the range of your electric car: You can find the answers here.