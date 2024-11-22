Nations League
Germany face Italy in the quarter-finals!
Defending champions and European champions Spain will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Nations League in March, while France will play Croatia, Germany will face Italy and Portugal will play Denmark in the battle for a place in the final tournament in June.
In the semi-finals, the Spaniards and the French would duel each other if they reach the final. This tournament tree was drawn on Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon.
"Duel at eye level"
In contrast to the quarter-finals, the Final Four will take place from June 4 to 8 with simple knockout matches in one country. Germany and Italy are regarded as the most promising candidates to host the tournament. The duel between the two four-time world champions may therefore also be a battle for the role of tournament host.
"They're a great opponent who have slowly found their old strength. They play attacking, attractive soccer," said Germany team boss Julian Nagelsmann about the Italians. He expects a "duel at eye level".
"We know each other well!"
The Germans can meet Spain in the final at the earliest. The Iberians are regarded as slight favorites against European Championship semi-finalists the Netherlands, as are the French in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final against Croatia. "We know each other well, very well in fact," said France's then victorious team boss Didier Deschamps. Croatia is still "one of the best nations in European soccer".
Portugal will also be relying on Cristiano Ronaldo against Denmark at the age of 40. With five Nations League goals this fall, the former star leads the League A scoring charts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
