Hoping for a “Christmas miracle” after emergency

Family with a big heart asked for help

As a tragic consequence of her health ordeal, one of the Burgenland girl's legs had to be amputated. "The serious illness has not only hit the pensioner particularly hard, her beloved dogs are also suffering. The owner, to whom both faithful four-legged companions are attached, can no longer come home. In future, the woman will have to be cared for in a nursing home," says Eleonore Schandl from the animal boarding kennel in Draßmarkt.