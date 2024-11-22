Vorteilswelt
Care crisis

Shocking case: lawyer hopes for a place in a home

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 07:00

Many Krone readers are outraged that a seriously ill patient is left to fend for himself. For the time being, the 56-year-old is allowed to stay in hospital. His care will be discussed in court on Monday.

The "Krone" story about a 56-year-old man from Salzburg who is looking for a place in a care home has triggered dismayed reactions. The man can no longer look after himself. He was rescued motionless from a smelly, dirty apartment on Tuesday. "And this in one of the most expensive healthcare systems in the world", readers are stunned.

Stench blown out with a fan
Like days before, the man was admitted to hospital. "At least this time he wasn't brought back into the apartment the next day. We first have to clear out the rooms and have them completely cleaned," says Johann Baumeister. He rents out the apartment where the single man lives with his wife. It went well for years until he fell ill. So ill that neighbors noticed. "They complained to the property management about the stench. When the fire department found him, they had to force ventilate the apartment with a fan," says the landlord, describing the explosive nature of the case.

The care level will be heard on Monday
However, the search by the seriously ill man's adult representative for a care place has so far come to nothing. The case will be heard in court on Monday, as the lawyer has sued for a higher level of care than the level 1 granted. The pension insurance institution says that court reports could provide for a higher classification than the PVA reports if, for example, health deteriorates between the reports. After the court hearing, his representative wants to apply for a place in the Ladurn care center for the 56-year-old. But this home is also full to capacity.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

