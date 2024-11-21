34th edition
Starting signal for the BerufsInfo-Messe in Salzburg
The 34th BerufsInfo-Messe in Salzburg at the Messezentrum opened on Thursday. At the "BIM", visitors can immerse themselves in the world of vocational education and training over four days. Statistics show how well the topic of apprenticeships works in Salzburg.
From Thursday to Sunday, the 34th "BIM" careers information fair will take place on 1500 square meters at Messezentrum Salzburg. With a record number of 215 exhibitors, the fair is fully booked. "The high level of exhibitor interest shows that the topic of skilled workers and recruiting young talent is still at the top of the agenda for companies. The 'BIM' offers exhibitors the unique opportunity to present themselves as attractive trainers and employers to around 30,000 predominantly young visitors over the four days of the fair," emphasizes WKS President KommR Peter Buchmüller.
The WK Salzburg stands for dual vocational training and handles apprenticeship contracts in the state on behalf of the federal government. Every year, around 8,000 young people are in training and thus become important and qualified specialists for the local economy.
Apprenticeship very attractive
The image of this form of training has changed enormously over the past 20 years. It is no longer seen as a "second choice", but rather as an extremely attractive alternative to school education. "Apprenticeships have always been a successful Austrian model and will continue to be so. This is because content, apprenticeships and methodology are constantly kept up to date. We are highly regarded internationally in this respect. Our dual vocational training has long been studied and copied by other countries," emphasizes the WKS President.
Just how well apprenticeships work in Salzburg can also be proven with corresponding figures: Almost every second young person in this country still opts for a career with an apprenticeship. Salzburg is also at the forefront of the successful Austrian "Apprenticeship with Matura" model: 21% of all apprentices in the province complete this training model, which puts graduates on an equal footing with AHS or BHS students. Austria-wide, the figure is 10%. Good progress is also being made with the "Apprenticeship after Matura" initiative. Here, 5.2% of school leavers already choose an apprenticeship after their school education. Across Austria, the figure is 3.4%. The quality of training in Salzburg is also pleasingly high. Last year, 83% of apprentices passed their final exams, which is the third best result in Austria.
At the "BIM", visitors can immerse themselves in the world of vocational education and training over four days - from apprenticeships and schools to universities of applied sciences and universities - and get to the bottom of their interests and aptitudes at numerous information and trial stations. The "Apprenticeship Info Tour", the "Industry Info Tour", the "Tourism Info Tour" and the "Multilingual Tour" through the fair offer a good opportunity to get a taste of the various professional fields.
