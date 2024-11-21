Starting signal for the BerufsInfo-Messe in Salzburg

Just how well apprenticeships work in Salzburg can also be proven with corresponding figures: Almost every second young person in this country still opts for a career with an apprenticeship. Salzburg is also at the forefront of the successful Austrian "Apprenticeship with Matura" model: 21% of all apprentices in the province complete this training model, which puts graduates on an equal footing with AHS or BHS students. Austria-wide, the figure is 10%. Good progress is also being made with the "Apprenticeship after Matura" initiative. Here, 5.2% of school leavers already choose an apprenticeship after their school education. Across Austria, the figure is 3.4%. The quality of training in Salzburg is also pleasingly high. Last year, 83% of apprentices passed their final exams, which is the third best result in Austria.