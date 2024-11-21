Vienna campaign
Shock message on the toilet against violence against women
At the start of the "16 days against violence" against women on November 25, as many posters as possible are to be put up: Posters with shock messages about violence against women, placed on toilets in Vienna's restaurants - with different content for women and men. Provocation is a calculated factor.
"DIE TÄTER: MÄNNER." is emblazoned on the posters that the Social Democratic Economy (SWV) and Volkshilfe want to see displayed in men's toilets in Vienna's 7500 restaurants. Underneath are facts that are also confirmed by the police: Every 3rd woman in Austria has already experienced violence, every 5th woman has been affected by stalking, and every 12th woman has been the victim of rape. Hotlines and other offers of help are listed on the posters for the women's toilets.
A grain of untruth
The message is intended to offend men, confirms Vienna's SWV President Marko Fischer. A little truth is also sacrificed for the sake of the shock effect: The facts cited are based on a survey conducted by Statistics Austria in 2021, which included questions on violence by mothers against daughters, which according to the victims is even more common than with fathers (29.47% compared to 27.73%). However, data on stalking and rape is undeniably about male perpetrators.
General suspicion as part of the calculation
The indignation at being placed under general suspicion as a non-violent man is part of the calculation. According to Fischer, people should ask themselves "Is this an issue for me?" and consider whether friends or work colleagues could be perpetrators rather than themselves. "Violence takes place in private, but it is not a private matter," says Johanna Reithner from Volkshilfe. The campaign is intended to initiate conversations about the topic, especially at the pub table. There are also beer mats with corresponding messages.
It is undisputed that Austria needs to take action. The number of femicides in relation to the population is the highest in Europe. 8,000 men in Vienna now take part in Volkshilfe's anti-violence programs every year, twice as many as last year. A third of the men are obliged to take part, for example as part of the probation service, another third are sent by organizations such as schools. However, at least a third now also recognize themselves that they have a problem.
SWV member companies have already agreed to participate and the posters can be collected from them. According to the SWV, there have been no efforts to organize a joint campaign by the entire Viennese catering industry. It is also questionable whether chamber members close to the ÖVP, who would in principle be in favour of the cause, will not refuse to participate because the authorship of the Social Democrats is clearly emphasized both on the posters and on the beer mats.
