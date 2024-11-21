Shock message on the toilet against violence against women

General suspicion as part of the calculation

The indignation at being placed under general suspicion as a non-violent man is part of the calculation. According to Fischer, people should ask themselves "Is this an issue for me?" and consider whether friends or work colleagues could be perpetrators rather than themselves. "Violence takes place in private, but it is not a private matter," says Johanna Reithner from Volkshilfe. The campaign is intended to initiate conversations about the topic, especially at the pub table. There are also beer mats with corresponding messages.