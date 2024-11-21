Not on the main square
New Year’s Eve will be celebrated in the city of Linz after all
Now it's happening after all! This year, instead of the main square as in the past, Linz's old town will become the center for party tigers at the turn of the year - with live music and the motto "Ballern statt Böllern" ("Shooting instead of firecrackers"), the New Year's Eve party will start at 2 pm.
"We want to fill the New Year's Eve vacuum with a constructive, positive atmosphere," explains Roland Pachner from the "Wir Altstadt" association. What he has put together in such a short space of time is really something to be proud of.
As reported, there will be a stream (a kind of New Year's Eve radio program), moderated and hosted by the duo 2:tages:bart, as a connecting element. This will be played primarily in restaurants and bars that may not have live music or similar facilities.
Pavilion stage in the old town will be used
In addition, there will be a small, but attractive program in the old town. From 2 p.m., when the children's run crosses the Alter Markt as part of the big New Year's Eve run, the popular pavilion stage will also be used. First with a magician suitable for children, later with live music and then with the DJ duo Caorli. "It should be a party for everyone, where the focus is on constructive, cozy celebrations. So, just in time for the turn of the year, the motto is 'Shoot instead of firecrackers'. Instead of pyrotechnics and fireworks, we want to focus on a light and effects show," explains Pachner. What the "Wir Altstadt" chairman does not yet want to confirm is that there will also be a second location for the New Year's Eve party tigers. It is rumored that this could be the Sparkasse inner courtyard ("Le Jardin").
"As the great interest from the catering trade shows: Everyone is happy to see something happening. Let's see it as a motivational kick-off for the plans for 2025," says Pachner."
