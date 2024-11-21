New Year’s Eve will be celebrated in the city of Linz after all

Pavilion stage in the old town will be used

In addition, there will be a small, but attractive program in the old town. From 2 p.m., when the children's run crosses the Alter Markt as part of the big New Year's Eve run, the popular pavilion stage will also be used. First with a magician suitable for children, later with live music and then with the DJ duo Caorli. "It should be a party for everyone, where the focus is on constructive, cozy celebrations. So, just in time for the turn of the year, the motto is 'Shoot instead of firecrackers'. Instead of pyrotechnics and fireworks, we want to focus on a light and effects show," explains Pachner. What the "Wir Altstadt" chairman does not yet want to confirm is that there will also be a second location for the New Year's Eve party tigers. It is rumored that this could be the Sparkasse inner courtyard ("Le Jardin").