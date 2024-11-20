Low loot
A robber with a knife in his hand hid behind a corona mask on Wednesday morning. Not the first robbery at the bank in Linz. Two perpetrators who have already struck here have been on the run for years. One of them tried again, but the doors were locked.
Not again! On Wednesday, a bank robber chose a VKB branch in Linz-Kleinmünchen of all places, which has now been the target of criminals for the fourth time. The approximately 180 centimeter tall, slim perpetrator, who hid his face behind an FFP2 mask, entered the bank at the intersection of Zeppelinstraße and Schickmayrstraße at 10:37 am. He demanded "Money here" with a knife in his hand.
Bank clerk suffered a shock
The perpetrator fled in the direction of Schickmayrstraße with loot in the low four-figure range. A 25-year-old bank clerk who had been threatened suffered a shock. There were also two bank customers in the counter. The man is said to have been wearing a black cap, dark jeans and white shoes.
Not the first "visit"
There are no images from the surveillance camera, making the manhunt more difficult. And so it could be that the third robbery at this bank remains unsolved. On June 12, 2017, a burly perpetrator with a pistol in his hand demanded and received "only large bills". And returned on August 3 of the same year. At the time, an employee recognized the perpetrator, who was hiding behind a scarf, and locked the door in front of him. And in 2021, the bank was robbed again - this perpetrator is also gone.
Second robbery in 2024
"We are currently assuming that the current robbery has nothing to do with these crimes", according to the regional police headquarters. Wednesday's coup was the second bank robbery in Upper Austria this year. The first was committed on September 30th by two boys from Vienna and Hungary, who robbed a savings bank branch in Linz-Urfahr with a pistol. The 18- and 19-year-old duo were quickly apprehended in a nearby park, but the loot disappeared.
