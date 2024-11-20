VW Works Council now prepared to waive salary

A concept would make it possible to reduce labor costs by around 1.5 billion euros, said IG Metall district manager Thorsten Gröger. "1.5 billion euros that we are putting on the negotiating table." In return, the job security agreement that was terminated in September must be reinstated. At the same time, the Management Board and shareholders would have to make a "significant contribution", according to the works council and the trade union, for example by waiving bonuses.