10 days was "manhunt"
Blind Casimir tricked sniffer dogs and drones
Every cat owner knows the pitfalls of their velvet paw. The fact that you are never immune to surprises with supposedly gently purring house pets was proven by a blind cat - and by an animal expert who is very familiar with this four-pawed animal breed. Motto: Seize the opportunity now, the main thing: Off and away into the adventure of freedom. .
Cats never cease to surprise. When you have lost the most important sense, sight, others come to the fore. And so it happened that the tomcat "Kasimir" in Langenzersdorf was able to make his way outside - like no other protégé before, let alone a blind animal.
May have "seized his chance" unnoticed . . .
"He's as quick as an arrow. The only way I can explain it is that when the outdoor cats were let out, the rascal simply used his keen hearing to run along with the group," reports "cat lady" Ruth Klösch, who runs an animal welfare organization of the same name in the Korneuburg district. What followed was like a "manhunt": thermal imaging camera drones, specially trained sniffer dogs, numerous helpers with poster campaigns and more were used.
No one has escaped since I started running the shelter. "Kasimir" is lightning fast and was suddenly gone. When he returned home, he was right back at the gate . . .
The simple end to a 10-day manhunt
But: For ten days, there was no sign of "Kasimir's" paws. "When I was looking, even walkers said without being asked: "Mrs. Klösch, unfortunately we haven't seen your cat."
Ten days later, the local animal celebrity came to an even quicker end: primary school children discovered "Kasimir" playing in the garden - unmistakably because of his missing eyes. Whether cat aunt' or young tracker: the joy was great on both sides.
