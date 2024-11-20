Vorteilswelt
With coffee house

Alza opens first 24/7 store in Vienna

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 15:58

A long queue on Wednesday morning at Getreidemarkt 1 in the 6th district: Alza, one of Central Europe's leading electronics companies, opened its first 24/7 store in Vienna at the address with a ceremony and opening offers. With a supervised sales area, AlzaBoxes for collection around the clock and a café, the company wants to offer a store in Vienna with a unique shopping experience.

Alza is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and is one of the largest and oldest e-commerce companies in Central Europe. The green mascot has long enjoyed cult status in the Czech Republic and is also familiar to many in this country thanks to the current advertising campaign. In an interview with krone.at, Petr Bena, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at Alza, recently explained how the Czech company intends to shake up the Austrian market and why Alza is well equipped for the future of e-commerce.

The new store, which was officially opened on Wednesday, combines a consultation area, which is open at fixed times on weekdays and Saturdays, with a self-service area that is accessible around the clock. Customers can pick up orders here quickly and conveniently, even late at night or on public holidays. Payment is made by QR code or directly at the terminal.

Specialty coffee and fresh baked goods
A special highlight is the integrated café "The Miners", which focuses on specialty coffee and is open daily from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. In partnership with Alza, the café also offers freshly baked products from an in-house bakery. In addition to the new location in Vienna, "The Miners" has 13 branches in the Czech Republic and now also operates four cafés in Spain and another in Poland.

Thanks to its central location near the Vienna University of Technology and the Karlsplatz transportation hub, Alza's first 24/7 store is particularly aimed at students and technology enthusiasts, as was reported at the opening.

Alza is enticing customers with exclusive offers for the opening: Between November 20 and 22, there will be discounts of up to 44 percent on selected products. On Wednesday morning, people were queuing in droves to secure a Playstation 5 at a particularly low price.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Harald Dragan
Harald Dragan
