Alza opens first 24/7 store in Vienna

Alza is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and is one of the largest and oldest e-commerce companies in Central Europe. The green mascot has long enjoyed cult status in the Czech Republic and is also familiar to many in this country thanks to the current advertising campaign. In an interview with krone.at, Petr Bena, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at Alza, recently explained how the Czech company intends to shake up the Austrian market and why Alza is well equipped for the future of e-commerce.