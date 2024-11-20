Investor optimistic
Seeviertel construction to start this winter
According to the Soravia Group, the Seeviertel in Gmunden is gradually taking shape. Contrary to rumors, the company is firmly convinced that the project will be realized. The green light from the authorities is expected before the end of this year. The excavators are due to start rolling in the next six months.
Gmunden's prestigious "Seeviertel" project has cleared two further important hurdles. "Both the construction negotiations for the hotel and the building rights negotiations for the apartments have gone very well. There was intensive coordination with the relevant authorities and local residents in advance to ensure that everything went smoothly," said the Soravia Group. It is implementing the 180 million euro project and is building a district on the banks of Lake Traunsee on the site of the former Seebahnhof.
Well-known hotel chain on board
A four-star hotel is planned, which will be operated by the Mariott Group. During a visit to Lake Traunsee, Tim Zeichhardt, a senior manager, presented the hotel chain's concrete plans. There are also plans for apartments, local shopping facilities and other tourist areas in the lakeside district.
Minor delays
Soravia expects the building permits to be delivered by mid-December. Construction is set to begin in the winter months of this year or at the beginning of 2025. "The minor delays are not within our sphere of influence. We can't start building until we have the permits."
In coordination with the neighborhood
In order to keep the construction time as short as possible, close cooperation with the construction companies is taking place due to the demanding requirements. The plans are also coordinated with the interests of the neighborhood. "We are on the best of terms with all stakeholders in order to drive the project forward," says Soravia management.
