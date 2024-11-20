Seeviertel construction to start this winter

Gmunden's prestigious "Seeviertel" project has cleared two further important hurdles. "Both the construction negotiations for the hotel and the building rights negotiations for the apartments have gone very well. There was intensive coordination with the relevant authorities and local residents in advance to ensure that everything went smoothly," said the Soravia Group. It is implementing the 180 million euro project and is building a district on the banks of Lake Traunsee on the site of the former Seebahnhof.