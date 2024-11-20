Snow on the way
After fire on U1, next public transport chaos threatens soon
There is a sense of helplessness at Vienna's public transport stops on Wednesday morning. After the fire alarm on the U1 subway line early Tuesday evening, it is now likely to be partially closed for a long time. But while Wiener Linien is working flat out to clear up the mess, the next public transport collapse is imminent ...
Annoyed looks and a hurried pace Wednesday morning at the Wiener Linien stations. "I'm already an hour late anyway," a woman can be heard muttering angrily to herself. The reason for this was probably the major incident on Tuesday between the Südtiroler Platz and Taubstummengasse stations. A special train caught fire and the driver suffered mild smoke inhalation.
No service between Keplerplatz and Stephansplatz
The U1 now has to be split. It is currently unable to run between Schwedenplatz and Reumannplatz, Wiener Linien announced early Wednesday morning. And this will probably continue to be the case for several days. Since Wednesday, the U1 has only been running between Oberlaa and Reumannplatz and between Schwedenplatz and Leopoldau. The stations Keplerplatz to Stephansplatz will not be maintained.
Although Wiener Linien is asking passengers to avoid unnecessary journeys or to take large-scale diversions, this will not be easy over the next few days: Due to construction work, trains on the U4 line will be routed via track 2 at Friedensbrücke station. Every second train in the direction of Heiligenstadt will therefore only run as far as Schwedenplatz. The disruption is expected to last until December 17.
No usual route for streetcar and train
The situation in the area of the main station is also exacerbated by the fact that streetcar lines 1 and 62 as well as the Badner Bahn cannot take the usual route via Wiedner Hauptstraße into the city center. This is due to roadworks that have been ongoing for months.
According to Wiener Linien, however, lines O and 1 are currently running at shorter intervals.
Vienna residents face further challenges
But in addition to route closures, detour and roadworks, road users in Vienna are facing another challenge this week: the weather forecast for Thursday evening and Friday is also causing concern for many. According to forecasts by the ZAMG and other weather services, the first snowfall of the winter is expected in the capital on Friday. This could lead to a further collapse on the roads and in public transport, especially in conjunction with the existing traffic disruptions.
Temperatures are expected to drop to around 1 to 3 degrees Celsius, which, combined with snowfall and possible icy conditions, could exacerbate the situation. In the past, small amounts of snow have already led to traffic jams, delays and overcrowded public transport in Vienna. It is therefore once again advisable for road users to allow more time, pay attention to the winter road clearance service and, where possible, consider alternative means of transport or working from home.
Driver in psychological care
The incident on the U1 on Tuesday occurred in the early evening. "The driver started the rescue chain and was able to leave the train," reported a Wiener Linien spokeswoman. The woman is receiving psychological care, Wiener Linien said. Another employee was also cared for by the professional rescue service.
Two subway stations evacuated due to fire
"The fire was extinguished with several extinguishing lines using breathing apparatus," reported a spokesperson for the professional fire department. "Fire out" was the message at 6 pm. However, ventilation measures were still underway in the evening. The ventilation systems installed in the subway tunnels had worked well and discharged the smoke outside. As a result, the smell of fire was also noticeable outside, said the spokesperson. The two affected stations were routinely evacuated, as were the trains that were still running, and people were led outside.
