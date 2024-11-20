After fire on U1, next public transport chaos threatens soon

Vienna residents face further challenges

But in addition to route closures, detour and roadworks, road users in Vienna are facing another challenge this week: the weather forecast for Thursday evening and Friday is also causing concern for many. According to forecasts by the ZAMG and other weather services, the first snowfall of the winter is expected in the capital on Friday. This could lead to a further collapse on the roads and in public transport, especially in conjunction with the existing traffic disruptions.