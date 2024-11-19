Curious justification
Man wanted to sell a kilo of coke for 45,000 euros
He has no fixed abode, but wanted to get into the drug business. A 29-year-old man without a permanent address offered a kilo of cocaine to an interested party. He wanted 45,000 euros for it. However, the deal did not go through because the police objected.
Detectives from the Upper Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation (narcotics crime) had been investigating the 29-year-old man from Linz since May. The Croatian citizen offered another person a total of one kilo of cocaine for sale at a price of 45,000 euros and sold five grams of cocaine as a sample.
Arrested in October
The 29-year-old was then arrested in October 2024 by narcotics investigators together with the Einsatzgruppe zur Bekämpfung der Straßenkriminalität (EGS) by order of the Linz public prosecutor's office. During the arrest, a small professional "cocaine press" was found on the man's person. Further investigations revealed that the suspect not only possessed cocaine, but also marijuana, which he had delivered from Germany on a monthly basis and sold in the Linz area at a profit.
Robbery instead of sale
The accused, who is in custody in Linz, has not yet confessed to any of the charges. However, he said that he had only offered a small amount of cocaine to his bulk buyer in order to steal from him for a planned advance payment without delivering the goods.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
