Man wanted to sell a kilo of coke for 45,000 euros

Arrested in October

The 29-year-old was then arrested in October 2024 by narcotics investigators together with the Einsatzgruppe zur Bekämpfung der Straßenkriminalität (EGS) by order of the Linz public prosecutor's office. During the arrest, a small professional "cocaine press" was found on the man's person. Further investigations revealed that the suspect not only possessed cocaine, but also marijuana, which he had delivered from Germany on a monthly basis and sold in the Linz area at a profit.