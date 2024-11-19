After “Krone” report: Tanner wants personnel sovereignty

Problems around Christmas time

Confidential information from the airbase shows just how explosive the problem in Zeltweg really is: there are likely to be further weekends around Christmas when airspace surveillance is suspended. There would be enough aircraft and pilots in Zeltweg. But there are no longer enough employees in the air operations services - especially air traffic controllers and firefighters - to keep the military airbase operational on a daily basis. Retirements and other departures have contributed to the increasing amount of overtime. The problem was known, but had been delayed for years.