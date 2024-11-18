Who is now negotiating the Zuckerl coalition

At the weekend, the ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos cleared the final internal hurdles and yesterday they jointly set the political course. In the coming weeks, ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler and the pink front woman Beate Meinl-Reisinger want to build a stable government together. "We are not working together because we have to, but because we want to", emphasized the party leaders. Negotiations will take place almost daily from Thursday in up to 40 sub-groups and seven top-level groups.