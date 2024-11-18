Kika/Leiner no longer accepts vouchers

What happens to down payments for kitchens etc.?

Whether customers who have already made down payments for larger purchases will still receive their goods or will also have to join the ranks of creditors remains to be seen. This is because the insolvency administrator must first decide whether or not to enter into the contract that has already been concluded. If he enters into the contract, the customer is entitled to the full goods for which the down payment was made and pays the full price. If he does not do so, the down payment becomes an insolvency claim.