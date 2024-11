Man (54) falls to his death in front of his wife

The couple from Baden-Württemberg, who were experienced mountain hikers, were on a hike with their dog on Sunday, which was to take them from Bludenz/Hinterplärsch via the Brazer Höhenweg to the Elsalpe and back to the starting point.

Around midday, the couple reached the Bleischkopf (1350 meters) via a steep climb, which they wanted to bypass to the east via a steep grassy clearing on a zigzag path.