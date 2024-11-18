Lamborghini Temerario: no one revs higher

Carbon fiber is also strongly represented in the interior, along with leather or vegan Corsatex. In general, the Lamborghini offers plenty of fun options to choose from: It is available in more than 400 colors including the new special colors Blu Marinus and Verde Mercurius, the 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels are available as cast rims in three colors, as forged rims in four colors and completely made of carbon. And then there is the "Alleggerita" package, in which weight has been saved in every nook and cranny for better racetrack performance - from the underbody paneling made of recycled carbon fibre to the rear window made of Gorilla glass. All in all, this saves around 25 kilos and also significantly improves aerodynamics and downforce at high speeds.