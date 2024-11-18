"Bullishly" powerful
Lamborghini Temerario: no one revs higher
Lamborghini is electrifying its drive range - and making the most of it: more power, more driving pleasure and lower fuel consumption.
The Huracán with V10 engine will soon be history, the remaining production has been sold out for months. At Lamborghini, all signs point to electricity: after the Revuelto and Urus SE plug-in hybrids, the new Temerario completes the HPEV trio (High-Performance Electrified Vehicle) with an eight-cylinder engine that revs up to a record-breaking 10,000 rpm and three electric motors.
The in-house developed four-liter unit with two turbochargers delivering up to 2.5 bar, the electric motor between the engine and transmission and the two electric motors on the front axle together deliver up to 920 hp. The Italian VW subsidiary does not specify the system torque. In any case, the V8 delivers 730 Nm at 4000 to 7000 rpm. At the front, 220 kW and up to 2150 Nm are added at the peak.
According to Lamborghini, the third electric motor, which is also used as a starter motor and three-phase generator, should eliminate any hint of turbo lag in any situation. This is another reason why the four-motor concept, which is coupled to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, is also impressive in terms of driving dynamics: The Temerario, which weighs just under 1700 kg, ideally accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds. And it is only at 343 km/h that the compact super sports car loses the battle against the airstream.
Lamborghini's chief developer Rouven Mohr promises future Temerario users a "very emotional" driving experience. And one that would not be possible without electrification. Not only because of the very long-lasting linear acceleration. But also because of the genuine torque vectoring provided by the electric front axle.
What's more, Mohr enthuses, there is still a lot going on between 8,000 and 10,000 rpm, accompanied by the sound of a very large-volume sports motorcycle. The head of technology's verdict: "The Temerario is better than the Hurracán in every respect." Even in terms of exhaust emissions - Mohr puts the reduction in CO2 emissions at 50 percent compared to its predecessor. The 3.8 kWh battery from the Revuelto in the center tunnel, which is good for a few kilometers of purely electric driving and is charged via recuperation, directly from the generator or externally, also helps.
The Italians have done a lot to reduce the drag coefficient, improve the aerodynamics, increase downforce at high speeds and supply the drive and braking systems with the cooling air they need. A closer look at the new addition reveals the many necessary openings, spoilers, dismantling parts and design elements at the front, rear, sides and even under the Temerario.
Keyword design: The 4.71-meter-long, 1.20-meter-high and two-meter-wide entry-level top athlete is undoubtedly a Lamborghini at first glance. However, at least from the front and the side, it is clearly reduced, more harmonious than aggressive. At least by Lamborghini standards. The manufacturer speaks of an athletic and at the same time reduced design language. An important detail of this is the hexagon. It can be seen in the eye-catching light signature at the front and rear as well as in the opening for the two oval exhaust tailpipes and in many other places on the exterior.
And not only there: the hexagon also appears everywhere inside the mid-engined sports car - right down to the tiles on the 8.4-inch but surprisingly clear display on the center console. According to the car manufacturer, the Temerario owner should feel like a pilot, and there is a very successful combination of physical buttons on the steering wheel (for example for the driving modes, launch control or the three-stage drift mode) and the touch functions.
For the first time in a Lamborghini, a 9.1-inch screen on the right-hand side of the dashboard also allows the person in the passenger seat to play a part. The displays and apps can be swiped from the central display to the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster or the passenger display. Speaking of driving modes: the new Lambo offers a total of 13 of them, from Città, Strada, Sport, Corsa and Corsa Plus to Recharge, Hybrid and Performance.
In terms of connectivity, the Temerario is up to date, the sound from the hi-fi system supplied by Sonus Faber competes with that of the drive system, which, depending on the engine speed and driving mode, can range from quietly sonorous to goosebump-inducing screeching in the cabin. Thanks to clever room ergonomics, Lamborghini claims that the super sports car can accommodate people up to two meters tall, including helmets. And they can even take luggage with them on a weekend trip for two - at least a little: The front luggage compartment with a volume of 112 liters can hold two on-board trolleys. And behind the standard sports seats or the optional carbon double bucket seats, there is space for two more suitcases.
Carbon fiber is also strongly represented in the interior, along with leather or vegan Corsatex. In general, the Lamborghini offers plenty of fun options to choose from: It is available in more than 400 colors including the new special colors Blu Marinus and Verde Mercurius, the 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels are available as cast rims in three colors, as forged rims in four colors and completely made of carbon. And then there is the "Alleggerita" package, in which weight has been saved in every nook and cranny for better racetrack performance - from the underbody paneling made of recycled carbon fibre to the rear window made of Gorilla glass. All in all, this saves around 25 kilos and also significantly improves aerodynamics and downforce at high speeds.
The first deliveries of the new Lambo, named after a Spanish fighting bull from 1857, are expected in Europe in the fall of 2025. (SPX)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
