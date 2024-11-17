Doskozil’s initiative in the asylum dispute: counterattack from Vienna

"Legally unenforceable"

Community service in connection with the withdrawal of basic services is also "window dressing". After all, the last point in the Burgenland draft law is that a decent life and healthcare must be guaranteed despite everything. That is nothing more than a kind of basic care. "But what Burgenland is planning is not legally feasible."

In addition, a work obligation is prohibited by the Convention on Human Rights. "That's why the federal government is doing it differently. Everyone who does community service receives additional pocket money. Anyone who doesn't doesn't. It is only legally possible with an incentive system."