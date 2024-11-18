Krampuses are ready
Spookiness with devilish fellows has begun
The first Krampuses have been around since the beginning of November: Hannes Brugger, chairman of Salzburg's traditional associations and "chief Krampus" in Salzburg-Gnigl, thinks it would be wrong to start so early.
The Altgnigl Krampuses have reserved the first Saturday in Advent for their run (this year November 30th). Every year, a spectacle with thousands of spectators takes place on the stage, which is secured with barriers. The audience is international: "Twelve buses come from Prague," says Brugger. He thanks the Gnigler economy and clubs for providing food and stewards.
Throughout Salzburg, one devilish event follows the next: classic runs are joined by Krampus wreaths and shows. More and more clubs want a Krampus event that is close to the needs of the community. Flashing disco balls, gallows or even Bengal fires are frowned upon. A good Krampus should be a warning, but not overdo it with the rod and cow's tail.
Carvers such as Philipp Gangl from St. Johann are very busy at the moment: new masks (carved from a single piece of Swiss stone pine) are joined by repairs. Horns are re-glued or the upholstery repaired.
"A larva takes around 40 hours of work," says the carver. Another distinguishing feature between Krampussen and Schiachperchten (they run at the turn of the year) are the horns: "Perchten masks have several pairs of horns. In old recordings, however, they are also present around Krampus Day," says Kenner.
The Krampus custom is particularly traditional in the Gastein Valley: There is no spectacle in the village centers, but instead home visits. Around 100 Krampus passers-by parade through the valley with St. Nicholas and basket bearers on December 5 and 6. "We are proud that it is unadulterated," says Gerald Wenger from the Lafener Zirb'n Pass in Hofgastein.
City of Salzburg: 49th Gnigler Krampus Run (30. 11.); Aigen: Krampus run of the Untersberg Krampuses (1. 12.), Altstadt: run of the Salzburg Falcon Pass (5.12.)
Flachgau: Großgmain: Show at the Latschenwirt (22., 23. 11.); St. Gilgen: Kränzchen der Schafberg Pass (23. 11.), Elsbethen: 30 years of Krampus (7. 12.)
Tennengau: St. Koloman: Lauf am Dorfplatz (29.11.); Hallein: Krampuslauf (1. 12.); Abtenau: Lauf am Marktplatz (5. 12.); Annaberg: Jubiläumskrampuslauf und -kränzchen (7. 12.)
Pongau: Werfen: Run in the town center (22. 11.), Bischofshofen: Krampus run in the town center (4. 12.), Gasteinertal: Runs from house to house (5., 6. 12.)
Pinzgau: Mittersill: Passentreffen at Pass Thurn (30. 11.); Unken: Rummel, village square (5. 12.); Taxenbach: Krampusrummel (6. 12.)
Lungau: Tamsweg: Krampus run of the Prebertoifen (30. 11.); St. Michael: Krampus run (7. 12.); Ramingstein: Home run of the Stoin Toifen (14. 12.)
Gastein Valley lives its customs in a particularly original way
Mass-produced goods are frowned upon by the Gastein Krampuses: masks and fur are rustic. The Zirben Pass bakes its own gingerbread for the children. Bread is made in advance for the adults. And some families give the devilish visit sacks for the children in advance. The long march through the valley may be exhausting, but the Krampus are happy to take it on: "Most of them grow up with it from childhood," says Wenger.
Markus Ferner, chairman in St. Michael and district representative for all Krampus parades in Lungau, is also in the starting blocks: "Now we just need snow for the atmosphere."
A few of the bells are celebrating a milestone birthday this year. The Elsbethner have 30 years on the shaggy hump. "Our run (7. 12.) will be even bigger than usual with eight guest passports," says Tobias Pehab. The Krampuses are currently still working on their anniversary float.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
