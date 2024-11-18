Spookiness with devilish fellows has begun

City of Salzburg: 49th Gnigler Krampus Run (30. 11.); Aigen: Krampus run of the Untersberg Krampuses (1. 12.), Altstadt: run of the Salzburg Falcon Pass (5.12.)

Flachgau: Großgmain: Show at the Latschenwirt (22., 23. 11.); St. Gilgen: Kränzchen der Schafberg Pass (23. 11.), Elsbethen: 30 years of Krampus (7. 12.)

Tennengau: St. Koloman: Lauf am Dorfplatz (29.11.); Hallein: Krampuslauf (1. 12.); Abtenau: Lauf am Marktplatz (5. 12.); Annaberg: Jubiläumskrampuslauf und -kränzchen (7. 12.)

Pongau: Werfen: Run in the town center (22. 11.), Bischofshofen: Krampus run in the town center (4. 12.), Gasteinertal: Runs from house to house (5., 6. 12.)

Pinzgau: Mittersill: Passentreffen at Pass Thurn (30. 11.); Unken: Rummel, village square (5. 12.); Taxenbach: Krampusrummel (6. 12.)

Lungau: Tamsweg: Krampus run of the Prebertoifen (30. 11.); St. Michael: Krampus run (7. 12.); Ramingstein: Home run of the Stoin Toifen (14. 12.)