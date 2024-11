Kasper scored faster than star Vanek in the NHL

Well done! Klagenfurt's NHL export Marco Kasper has scored his first goal in the best league in the world. In the 4:6 defeat of his Detroit Red Wings in Anaheim, he came onto the ice at 0:1 on the power play, got the puck - and buried it hard into the corner of the net (8th). Shortly before the break, he assisted Jonatan Berggren to make it 2:1. "The first NHL goal is of course a great feeling! But it would have been even better if we had won the game."