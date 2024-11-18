Big appearance
Political celebrities gather in Traunkirchen
Political "high society" is coming to Lake Traunsee: on November 26 and 27, the provincial governors' conference will take place there, for which almost all provincial leaders have already confirmed their attendance.
Traunkirchen has already had major TV appearances this year - and at prime time, too, with prominent political figures: this year, ORF broadcast its summer talks from the historic village with a view of the Traunstein, which was not without controversy due to the immense costs involved. All those who then asked for the votes of the Austrians at the end of September were there. Election winner and FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl sat in front of the microphones of ORF anchor Martin Thür, as did Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), Green Party leader Werner Kogler as well as Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Beate Meinl-Reisinger (Neos).
A noble address
The terrace of the hotel "Das Traunsee" directly on the lake shore was the noble address and location of the recording. It won't be quite so classy at the end of November when Governor Thomas Stelzer invites guests to Traunkirchen. On November 26 and 27, the provincial governors' conference will take place there, for which almost all the heads of the provinces have already confirmed their attendance. The only one who has yet to commit is Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler, who has to beat what is probably the most difficult election for the ÖVP in Styria in the days leading up to the conference: The FPÖ is ahead in the polls there. It is therefore quite possible that the top black man in Styria will no longer be allowed to sit at the table of the provincial leaders.
Plenty of material for discussion
Back to Traunkirchen: Conferences and discussions on the (financial) state of the provinces are planned in the municipality of mayor and ÖVP jack-of-all-trades Christoph Schragl. The position of the federal states in the formation of the government will certainly be discussed. A statement is expected in which the heads of the federal states will once again make it clear that the federal government cannot do without them.
Where else the sawdust flies
The conference venue is the forest campus of the Ministry of Agriculture, where forestry workers are normally trained. Hans-Peter Doskozil (Burgenland), Johanna Mikl-Leitner (Lower Austria), Peter Kaiser (Carinthia) and Co. will also spend the night in Traunkirchen - in the beautiful four-star hotel "Post am See".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.