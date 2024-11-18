Political celebrities gather in Traunkirchen

A noble address

The terrace of the hotel "Das Traunsee" directly on the lake shore was the noble address and location of the recording. It won't be quite so classy at the end of November when Governor Thomas Stelzer invites guests to Traunkirchen. On November 26 and 27, the provincial governors' conference will take place there, for which almost all the heads of the provinces have already confirmed their attendance. The only one who has yet to commit is Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler, who has to beat what is probably the most difficult election for the ÖVP in Styria in the days leading up to the conference: The FPÖ is ahead in the polls there. It is therefore quite possible that the top black man in Styria will no longer be allowed to sit at the table of the provincial leaders.