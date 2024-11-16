Famous book given a minimalist treatment

Marlen Haushofer's novel "The Wall", published in 1963, is as oppressive as it is fascinating. A woman suddenly finds herself alone with a dog in a hunting lodge, enclosed all around by invisible walls. She learns to survive, feeding herself on a few home-grown vegetables, the milk of a stray cow, the animals and the fruits of the forest. The nameless woman begins to write down what she experiences, without knowing whether anyone will ever read it.