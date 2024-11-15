Curious story
German TV legend Wontorra arrested in Spain
Big fuss about German TV legend Jörg Wontorra! The former presenter of the cult programs "ran" and "Doppelpass" was arrested in Spain - a curious story ...
Wontorra actually only wanted to check into the Hardrock Hotel in Marbella. The 75-year-old German is organizing a golf match there between former football greats and sports journalists. But then the alarm sirens suddenly sounded.
At 7.45 a.m., five Spanish officers stood in front of Wontorra's door and arrested him. The TV favorite was promptly taken to the prison in Marbella. He had to hand over his cell phone, watch and wallet and was put in a cell for prisoners on remand, reports the "Bild" newspaper.
But why? Wontorra was involved in a traffic offense six months ago. However, the police summons did not reach him because he is not officially registered in Spain. However, if you miss the deadlines - without having paid the fine or at least responded - you can even be arrested.
"I wouldn't have expected that either."
Wontorra told Bild: "I've already experienced a lot. But I wouldn't have expected to see the inside of a prison cell at the age of 75."
Laura Wontorra's father was only allowed to leave the cell after three hours - and only thanks to his lawyer, who had vouched for the TV personality and would take care of the open police summons.
