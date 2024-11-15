Fatal room fire
Ten dead in Spanish retirement home
For reasons as yet unknown, a room fire broke out in a Spanish retirement home on Friday morning, killing at least ten residents.
According to the state broadcaster RTVE, two other people are in a critical condition following the fire in Villafranca de Ebro near the city of Zaragoza in north-eastern Spain. The mayor of the town, Volga Ramírez Gamiz, announced that 82 residents and two employees were in the facility at the time of the accident. According to initial information, a mattress in a resident's room may have caught fire, she told the radio station Cadena SER.
Security door prevented worse
The fire had mainly raged in one room. "Fortunately, this room had a security door", which prevented the flames from spreading, said the mayor. However, the smoke was able to spread. "There was a lot of smoke, even outside, you could hardly breathe," she said, describing the disaster. A large contingent of firefighters, police, doctors and psychologists were deployed.
Most of the victims probably suffered from smoke inhalation
A representative of the regional government told journalists that he could not yet give any details on the cause of death of each individual victim, as this was still being investigated. However, he assumed that most of them had died from smoke inhalation. The President of the Aragón region expressed his "shock" at the "tragic fire" in the online service X and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. All of the fatalities were patients at the facility. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also expressed his condolences to "the families and colleagues of the victims and the entire population of the Aragón region" and wished the seriously injured "the quickest possible recovery".
According to the authorities, the rescued residents were taken to other facilities after the fire. The center, which opened in 2008, was originally only designed for pensioners. However, over time, younger people with mental disorders were also admitted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
