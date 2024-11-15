Ten dead in Spanish retirement home

Most of the victims probably suffered from smoke inhalation

A representative of the regional government told journalists that he could not yet give any details on the cause of death of each individual victim, as this was still being investigated. However, he assumed that most of them had died from smoke inhalation. The President of the Aragón region expressed his "shock" at the "tragic fire" in the online service X and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. All of the fatalities were patients at the facility. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also expressed his condolences to "the families and colleagues of the victims and the entire population of the Aragón region" and wished the seriously injured "the quickest possible recovery".