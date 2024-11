Lindsey Vonn at the World Cup: Will she be back?

"For us as organizers, that would of course be sensational," says Franz Steiner. The OC boss of the women's World Cup races in Semmering (this year on December 28 and 29) paid a studio visit to krone.tv together with double Olympic champion Michaela Dorfmeister and chatted to Michael Fally about a possible appearance by Lindsey Vonn, the new conditions at the race venue, Marcel Hirscher and a possible Dorfmeister comeback (all in the video above).