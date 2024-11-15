Rangnick: “We’re looking forward to a sold-out final!”

"I'd like to give the team credit for that for once!"

In Kazakhstan, the ÖFB players proved their qualities, especially in the first half. "We did everything we set out to do and could have taken an even bigger lead," Rangnick summed up. The performance after the break was less impressive despite being outnumbered. Although they did not concede a goal, they were too unfocused with the ball, the coach criticized. "But we know that we have an important game on Sunday, so I would like to forgive the team for that for once."