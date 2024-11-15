After 2:0 in Kazakhstan
Rangnick: “We’re looking forward to a sold-out final!”
Austria's national team have mastered a compulsory task on their way to winning their Nations League group - much to the satisfaction of team boss Ralf Rangnick!
The German praised his squad after Thursday's 2-0 win over Kazakhstan in Almaty, particularly for their performance before the break, and is now looking forward to Sunday's game against Slovenia. Should they win the game at Vienna's Happel Stadium, the Austrian team would be in first place and back in the A-League.
"We've won our home games recently!"
"We're all looking forward to a sold-out final," Rangnick said after the final whistle. At this point, only remaining tickets were available for the match in the Prater. Another party in front of full stands awaits. "The Slovenians play compactly and on the counterattack, but we've won our home games recently and really impressed," said the 66-year-old.
"I'd like to give the team credit for that for once!"
In Kazakhstan, the ÖFB players proved their qualities, especially in the first half. "We did everything we set out to do and could have taken an even bigger lead," Rangnick summed up. The performance after the break was less impressive despite being outnumbered. Although they did not concede a goal, they were too unfocused with the ball, the coach criticized. "But we know that we have an important game on Sunday, so I would like to forgive the team for that for once."
"There's another game on Sunday, hopefully a Marko game!"
Gernot Trauner, Florian Grillitsch and Marcel Sabitzer should be available again against Slovenia - the latter had to pull out of the Kazakhstan match at short notice due to stomach problems. There were no new problem children. Marko Arnautovic, who remained on the bench on Thursday, is also an option for Sunday. "There's another game on Sunday, hopefully another Marko game," said Rangnick. From his point of view, it would have made no sense to bring on the Inter Milan professional in Almaty in the last quarter of an hour.
Even without players who were rested, ill or injured, the three points were secured without any problems. "I never doubted the quality of the team. We now have the width to replace players who are missing," Rangnick emphasized.
