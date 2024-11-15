Vorteilswelt
"Fit &amp; Power" trade fair

Where sloths become speedy fitness cheetahs

Nachrichten
15.11.2024 06:00

From November 15 to 17, "Fit & Power 2024" will also take place as part of the "Gesund Leben" trade fair in Klagenfurt. Over three days, the exhibition grounds will offer a unique experience for everyone who wants to celebrate fitness, health and well-being. 

Being fit should not be a goal, but rather a way of life. It takes a lot of discipline to overcome the "inner bastard". But once you have managed it, the path to a healthy and sporty lifestyle is not far away. With a varied program of exciting challenges and interactive stations, "Fit & Power 2024" invites visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in the world of sport.

Young sports fans can try out an indoor ski jump
Young sports fans can try out an indoor ski jump
(Bild: Anja Schobi)
Julia Steen will rock the after-show party with free entry.
Julia Steen will rock the after-show party with free entry.
(Bild: Stella Philine)

Program highlights and live training sessions
"Children and adults have lots of opportunities to try things out - from family yoga and full body training to swing stick training, there's something for everyone," say the organizers. "A highlight awaits all rowing fans; Austrian Olympic rower Magdalena Lobnig will be giving an exclusive rowing tutorial on Saturday. "Indoor ski jump and after-show party Anyone interested in the latest trends and products relating to fitness and health should take a look around: "Whether it's new sports equipment, nutritional supplements or wellness products - visitors can get comprehensive information and inspiration here."

(Bild: zVg Mario Theissl)
(Bild: zVg Mario Theissl)

Ski jump and after-show party
There will also be an indoor ski jump for the youngest guests. There will also be a cool after-show party in Hall 5 on Saturday evening (admission is free). Singer Julia Steen, known from "The Voice", will rock the stage and shake a leg with fitness fans.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Krall
Christian Krall
