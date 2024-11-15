Christian burial
After the bloody deed: “Do murderers go to heaven?”
The report on the funeral of suspected double murderer Roland Drexler caused heated debate online. The "Krone" newspaper wanted to know whether sinners should be given a Christian burial. Yes, says a press spokesperson for the Diocese of Linz, who also cites reasons for excluding them from the final path.
"My condolences go out to all family members and friends. But he himself will currently be in hell rather than heaven." There is a heated debate online as to whether a Christian funeral was appropriate for the Mühlviertel double murderer Roland Drexler.
Canon law lays down rules
Church law regulates who can hope for such a funeral. "Only those who have permanently appeared in public as sinners or who left the church during their lifetime are excluded," explains Michael Kraml, press spokesman for the Diocese of Linz. Until 1983, suicide was also a reason for exclusion.
Bishop decides in case of doubt
If a priest has doubts about a Christian burial, he must address his concerns to the bishop, who must ultimately decide. The burial of the double murderer was also a pastoral service to the relatives. "The church should strive to ensure that they are not excluded, but become part of the community again," says Kraml.
Forgiveness plays a major role
Forgiveness plays a major role in the Catholic Church anyway. Kraml gives an example: "The rosary says: 'We pray for those who are most in need of your mercy'. In other words, those who have incurred guilt, for example." But will the murderer go to heaven? Altenfelden pastor Rupert Granegger answered this question with a "yes".
Everyone is and remains someone's child. Or, in the case of the Mühlviertel hunter on the rampage, someone's father, ex-husband, friend or work colleague. Although he is said to have broken with part of his family, the bad habit of clan liability is deeply rooted in the souls of many compatriots.
After such terrible acts, it is not uncommon to hear that "they've always been kind of weird." Just as nobody wants to be in the shoes of the victims' relatives, nobody wants to be in the shoes of the family of the double murderer. Only time will tell whether the family succeeds in shedding this label. In any case, they are innocent of the murders.
