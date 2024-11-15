Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Christian burial

After the bloody deed: “Do murderers go to heaven?”

Nachrichten
15.11.2024 06:00

The report on the funeral of suspected double murderer Roland Drexler caused heated debate online. The "Krone" newspaper wanted to know whether sinners should be given a Christian burial. Yes, says a press spokesperson for the Diocese of Linz, who also cites reasons for excluding them from the final path.

0 Kommentare

"My condolences go out to all family members and friends. But he himself will currently be in hell rather than heaven." There is a heated debate online as to whether a Christian funeral was appropriate for the Mühlviertel double murderer Roland Drexler.

Canon law lays down rules
Church law regulates who can hope for such a funeral. "Only those who have permanently appeared in public as sinners or who left the church during their lifetime are excluded," explains Michael Kraml, press spokesman for the Diocese of Linz. Until 1983, suicide was also a reason for exclusion.

Bishop decides in case of doubt
If a priest has doubts about a Christian burial, he must address his concerns to the bishop, who must ultimately decide. The burial of the double murderer was also a pastoral service to the relatives. "The church should strive to ensure that they are not excluded, but become part of the community again," says Kraml.

Forgiveness plays a major role
Forgiveness plays a major role in the Catholic Church anyway. Kraml gives an example: "The rosary says: 'We pray for those who are most in need of your mercy'. In other words, those who have incurred guilt, for example." But will the murderer go to heaven? Altenfelden pastor Rupert Granegger answered this question with a "yes".

Kommentar
Die Unart der Sippenhaftung

Everyone is and remains someone's child. Or, in the case of the Mühlviertel hunter on the rampage, someone's father, ex-husband, friend or work colleague. Although he is said to have broken with part of his family, the bad habit of clan liability is deeply rooted in the souls of many compatriots.

(Bild: Markus Wenzel, adobe.stock.com, Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: Markus Wenzel, adobe.stock.com, Krone KREATIV)

After such terrible acts, it is not uncommon to hear that "they've always been kind of weird." Just as nobody wants to be in the shoes of the victims' relatives, nobody wants to be in the shoes of the family of the double murderer. Only time will tell whether the family succeeds in shedding this label. In any case, they are innocent of the murders.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andrea Kloimstein
Andrea Kloimstein
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf