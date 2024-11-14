Now it’s fixed! Ranieri takes over at AS Roma

Juric successor

Ranieri himself played for Roma in the 1973/74 season and has already coached the almost 100-year-old club twice: from 2009 to 2011 and in 2019. He managed to finish as runner-up in the championship. He is now taking over from Croatian Ivan Juric, who was released at the weekend following a 3:2 home defeat against FC Bologna. His coaching career has also included spells at Juventus Turin, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.