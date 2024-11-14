"Welcome home"
Now it’s fixed! Ranieri takes over at AS Roma
After a five-year break, Italian first division soccer club AS Roma has brought coach Claudio Ranieri back to his home city until the end of the season. The club officially confirmed the appointment on Thursday after several Italian newspapers had already reported the news. "Welcome home, Mister," was the message on the club's website.
The 73-year-old is set to lead the current twelfth-placed Serie A side, which has much higher aspirations, back into the top flight. As advisor to the management - another title - Ranieri will be responsible for "all sporting matters of the club". This also includes the search for a successor.
Juric successor
Ranieri himself played for Roma in the 1973/74 season and has already coached the almost 100-year-old club twice: from 2009 to 2011 and in 2019. He managed to finish as runner-up in the championship. He is now taking over from Croatian Ivan Juric, who was released at the weekend following a 3:2 home defeat against FC Bologna. His coaching career has also included spells at Juventus Turin, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.
Fourth coach within a year
Roma started the season with Italian Daniele De Rossi, who took over from Portuguese star coach Jose Mourinho in January. Ranieri's appointment was hailed by the Roman newspapers.
The newspaper "La Repubblica" even printed a map showing his most important stations in the Italian capital - from the district where he was born to where he lives. Ranieri himself said that he had a "tough nut to crack". But that was also the reason why he was chosen.
